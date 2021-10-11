Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $424.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

