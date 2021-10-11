JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 22,282 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of Sonoco Products worth $33,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.