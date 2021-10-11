JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 44,440 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $33,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after buying an additional 37,942 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

