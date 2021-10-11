JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,598 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.46% of SLR Investment worth $35,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in SLR Investment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SLR Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

SLR Investment stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

