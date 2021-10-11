JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 40,234 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Black Knight worth $39,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

