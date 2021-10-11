JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 76,860 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.96% of PotlatchDeltic worth $34,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after buying an additional 235,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 552.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after buying an additional 203,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $8,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

