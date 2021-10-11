JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,411.11 ($44.57).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,961.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,192.79. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a market capitalization of £37.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

