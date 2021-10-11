JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $33,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $820,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.