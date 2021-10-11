JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.46% of SMART Global worth $39,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 33,139 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SMART Global by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 32.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 0.94.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,764.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock valued at $152,692,140. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

