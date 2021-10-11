JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $36,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 219.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 48.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

