JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Builders FirstSource worth $33,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.