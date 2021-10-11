JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $32.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 434,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.05% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $32,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

