JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.15 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Xylem worth $34,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,104 shares of company stock worth $11,394,095. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average is $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.