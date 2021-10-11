JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.33 Million Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of PPD worth $34,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPD. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,287,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in PPD by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in PPD by 35,789.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,973,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,437 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. Analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

