JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.55 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 145.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.15% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $34,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 794,757 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $55.11 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

