JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $35.08 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of APA worth $35,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 85.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in APA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in APA by 23.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in APA by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

