JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $35.29 Million Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.04% of Patrick Industries worth $35,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 70.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

PATK stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

