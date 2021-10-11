JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $36.12 Million Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,959 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.22% of Hilltop worth $36,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

