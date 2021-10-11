JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $39.05 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 209,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Hologic worth $39,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 420.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 105,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,887 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $996,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 647,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $23,337,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

