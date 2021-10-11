JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $39.44 Million Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.59% of Generation Bio worth $39,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,478,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 6.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 143.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 106,527 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $791,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,780 shares of company stock worth $6,602,276. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

