JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $40.06 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Williams-Sonoma worth $40,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $171.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $170.15. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,614. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

