JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 530

BP (LON:BP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.91% from the stock’s previous close.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of BP to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 366.44 ($4.79).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 353.55 ($4.62) on Monday. BP has a one year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £375.15 ($490.14).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

