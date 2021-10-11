JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $38,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.88.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $644.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $617.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.23. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

