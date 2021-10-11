JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 93,558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of AECOM worth $37,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACM opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. AECOM has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. AECOM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

