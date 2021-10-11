JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,397,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,907 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:AQN opened at $14.52 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

