JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $33,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $33,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $722.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $507.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $777.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

