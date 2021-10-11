JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.01% of Echo Global Logistics worth $32,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.