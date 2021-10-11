JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,442 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.95% of Spire worth $35,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

NYSE:SR opened at $63.75 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

