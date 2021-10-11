JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $35,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ opened at $83.50 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.