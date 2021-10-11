JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.25% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $35,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

RCKT opened at $28.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

