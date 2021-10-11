JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $39.47 Million in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 691,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Global-e Online as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLBE stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

