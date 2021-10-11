JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.78% of Kronos Bio worth $37,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Kronos Bio by 110.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 451,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 237,278 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kronos Bio by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Shares of KRON opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $999.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,567 shares of company stock worth $581,756. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.