JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,378,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618,563 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.38% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,760,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 146,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 325,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,613,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,588,000 after acquiring an additional 661,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,964 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.87. 113,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,486,957. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $510.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

