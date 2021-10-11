JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.87. The stock had a trading volume of 113,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,957. The company has a market capitalization of $510.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.