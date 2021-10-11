JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 43,620 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,847 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.06% of Simmons First National worth $33,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

