JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 50,906 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of FOX worth $38,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after buying an additional 257,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after buying an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after buying an additional 737,316 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

FOXA opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

