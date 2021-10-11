JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 893,139 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.30% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $35,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

CLI opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

