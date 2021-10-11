JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of NGLOY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.39. 202,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,593. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

