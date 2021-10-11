JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

