JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,663 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.75% of UMB Financial worth $33,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 73.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,797,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $101.12 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $102.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.