JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 106,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $169,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 645,142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

