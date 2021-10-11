JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 100,977 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.19% of Terex worth $39,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 55.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 414,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after acquiring an additional 112,697 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 629,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 55.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 214,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 203.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 337,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

