JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 100,977 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.19% of Terex worth $39,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 65.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.