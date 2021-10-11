JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,019,793 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,019,793 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.36% of Golub Capital BDC worth $35,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

GBDC opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,202 shares of company stock worth $941,126. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

