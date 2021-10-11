JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 392,689 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Stifel Financial worth $33,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

