JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 46,673 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,673 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.59% of Generation Bio worth $39,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBIO opened at $22.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 4.53.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,276. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

