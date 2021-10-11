JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $39.47 Million Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 691,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
