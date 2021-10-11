JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $39.47 Million Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 691,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

