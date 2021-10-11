JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,934 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.90% of City worth $33,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in City by 448.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in City by 432.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in City by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. City Holding has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

