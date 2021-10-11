JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $35,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

