JUIICE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $235,474.20 and $285.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded 87.4% higher against the dollar. One JUIICE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.83 or 0.00526228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000921 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $631.80 or 0.01116289 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

